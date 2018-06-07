7 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Umunthu to Host Art and Cultural Festival

By Ireen Kayira

Lilongwe — Lilongwe based arts and culture festival organisations Umunthu will host its first Pamoja art and cultural festival which will be held on June 9, 2018.

According to one of organisers from Umunthu, Pauline Mujasi said the festival which would take place at four seasons centre aims to cerebrate Africa's heritage and diversity through art and crafts.

"There will be a mobile museum featuring art craft from at least fifteen African countries and also there will be a craft fair with pieces from Malawi and beyond", she said.

Mujasi added that, "Unlike other festivals this one will give an insightful snap short of African culture through mobile museum."

She said the festival targets everybody interested in art and learning more about the African continent and students are more encouraged to attend as this will present a great learning experience for them.

The Organisers said that there would be African story telling session's fun and educational activities special for children The festival will start from 7:30am to 4:30 pm and entrance will be K 2,000 for adults and K1, 000 for children.

