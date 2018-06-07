Malawi: Chiradzulu Police Women Network Cheers the Sick

Chiradzulu Police Women Network on Tuesday visited and cheered the sick at Chiradzulu District Hospital where they presented various gifts.

One of the members in the network, Inspector Sophie Mtawali told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that cheering the sick is one of their roles as a group which lives within the community.

"We are doing this to show people that although we are law enforcers but as human beings we also feel sorry when someone is sick that it is our duty to cheer patients at the hospital so that they know that we are together and wishing them to get well soon," she said.

Mtawali said the Police is there to work with people because it relies on the public to provide it with tips on how to deal with crime such that it was necessary to be part of the community in times of suffering.

She said it is the wish of the network to reach out to more people but lack of resources was the major challenge.

The member urged well wishers to assist the network with cash or in kind.

"In future, we will conduct a dinner dance with the intention to raise funds for vulnerable people like orphans and grandparents in which we would like to pay school fees for needy children among others," Mtawali said.

One of the guardians at the hospital, Patricia Nkhoma of Moffat Village in Traditional Authority Kadewere thanked the Police women for the donation, saying it was timely considering that most patients come from very places without basic necessities.

Nurse Midwife Technician for Chiradzulu District Hospital, Euzebious Damuza said the management of the facility was very grateful because such donations complement what other services medical personnel provide to patients.

"Management of the hospital appreciates when groups of people like police women decide to cheer the sick and provide them with some food items because it makes the medicine to work effectively," he said.

Damuza appealed people to develop a sharing spirit especially to patients in hospitals, saying some come from poor families such that they cannot even manage to buy a tablet of soap.

Chiradzulu Police Women Network cheered the sick and donated some relish, soap, bread and sugar amounting to K 200, 000, funds raised during a big walk they conducted last month.