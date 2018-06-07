Namibia: Shuulula to Face Lamati in Johannesburg

Windhoek — Timoteus 'Remember' Shuulula is getting ready to face the undefeated Lodumo Lamati on June 30, in Johannesburg.

The two will square off over 10 rounds in Johannesburg, Turfontein in an International Super Bantamweight fight. Shuulula will go into this fight confident coming off a recent win against Tefo Letshikgwane from South Africa in April.

He boasts with a record of 13 fights, 12 wins and only 1 loss while his opponent has never tasted defeat before with 14 fights, 13 wins and 1 draw.

This fight is important to me; I will go to SA once again to make Namibia proud with another win. Right now I am enjoying my boxing career and no opponent can spoil my winning streak, said a confident Remember. Shuulula is promoted by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions.