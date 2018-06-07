Namibia: Tses Resident Denies Rape, Murder Charges

A man from Tses who is on trial in the High Court for allegedly committing a host of violent crimes, including raping and murdering a pregnant woman at the village in the //Karas region in 2014, has denied the charges.

Jesajas Boois (42) pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, rape, attempted murder, assault by threat and defeating or obstructing the course of justice at the start of his trial before Judge Nate Ndauendapo yesterday.

Giving his pleas in the presence of his state-funded defence lawyer, Titus Mbaeva, Boois denied raping and killing Bonaventura Jahs (28) at Tses between the night of 2 September 2014 and the early morning hours of the next day.

He also denied a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice by cleaning up the ground around Jahs' body, dressing the body in a purple legging, and hiding her dress in a culvert and burying her cellphone and SIM card in the ground.

Boois allegedly did this to frustrate police investigations into the disappearance and killing of his alleged victim.

He further denied a charge of assault by threat for threatening to stab his ex-girlfriend Anna Marie Links with a broken wine bottle on 2 September 2014.

Boois also pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder for allegedly attacking fellow inmate Lesley Tiboth in the holding cells at the Tses Police Station on 15 June 2015 by pushing him and slapping him in the face, hitting him with a broomstick on the head, and stabbing him in the head with a broken piece of the broomstick.

The state is alleging that Boois met his former girlfriend Links at Tses on 2 September 2014, and insisted on knowing who she was dating at the time.

When Boois did not get the answer he wanted, he allegedly threatened to assault Links.

Links went to the police station to report the case, and Boois was given a warning.

Later that evening, Boois allegedly went to a bar at Tses, where he met Jahs and declared publicly that he would have sexual intercourse with her. According to the prosecution, she brushed off his declaration by telling him that she would not have sexual intercourse with him.

During the early hours of 3 September 2014, Jahs left the bar to go home, and Boois allegedly attacked and dragged her to a nearby riverbed, where he raped her. After the rape, he allegedly suffocated Jahs, and she died on the scene.

Jahs was about four months pregnant at the time of her death.

The trial is scheduled to continue today.

State advocate Ethel Ndlovu is prosecuting.

- Nampa