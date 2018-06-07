Photo: .

The Apostolic Product Certification Zimbabwe has expressed concern at the proliferation of fake honey on the streets with many of its members falling victim.

The Apostolic sect uses pure honey for some of its healing sessions.

Fake honey which is easily accessible on the streets is made up of a mixture of sugar and water to produce a sticky sugar syrup which resembles pure honey.

The Apostolic Product Certification Zimbabwe, a product certification body representing the Apostolic sects, said most of its members are being duped and exposed to serious health hazards.

"The down side of using fake honey is that the healing sessions become ineffective and our members are exposed to excess sugar consumption," said Apostolic Product Certification Trust, Chairman and Executive Director, Obey Mapuranga.

According health experts, too much sugar intake upsets the body's blood-sugar balance, triggering the release of insulin, which the body uses to keep blood-sugar at a constant and safe level.

Mapuranga said they are in the process of engaging government to assist in clamping down on the selling and consumption of the fake commodity.

He added that they want assistance with capacitating their members with bee keeping and honey production skills.

"We are kindly asking the Ministry of Agriculture to assist our membership across the country with training in Beekeeping and Honey production.

"If we are empowered we will have access to affordable pure honey which is very important for our healing practices and we will promote healthy living," said Mapuranga.

Mapuranga added that while there are genuine companies that produce pure honey, the supply cannot meet their demand and often the prices are too high.

"We still believe in the few companies that have their pure honey in Pharmacies or Supermarkets but the supply is little and the prizes are unaffordable to the marginalized and struggling apostolic sect membership in Zimbabwe.

"We are also calling upon the genuine Honey companies to come to us and we certify their honey so that our members can purchase their products," he said.

Zimbabwe is home to about 1.2 million apostolic sect members.