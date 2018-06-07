Namibia: Fatal Crash Claims Four Lives

At least four people died instantly this afternoon when a bus collided head-on with a Toyota double-cab pick-up on the B1 highway, about five kilometers near Asab in the Hardap region.

A passenger of the bus, who survived the collision unhurt, said the head-on crash occurred when the bus swerved into the lane of the on-coming pick-up after its right front tyre burst.

Hardap police regional commander John Lifasi, who was at the scene this afternoon, said police were still determining the number of deaths caused by the horror accident.