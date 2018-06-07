Zanu-PF youths who had gathered at an open square between Harare Magistrate Court and Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) exchanged blows fighting for the few #EDhasmyvote campaign t-shirts.

The youths started gathering as early 9 am at the open space for a solidarity march in support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa call's for peaceful elections.

However the event which was organised by the ruling party's Harare district youth wing, failed attract expected crowds forcing the organisers to bus members from as far as Marondera, Chinhoyi and Mazoe districts.

The march which was supposed to go through the central business district starting at 9 am was limited to just going around the Zanu PF HQ at around 1 pm due to the low turnout.

Despite repeated appeals from the organisers to stop fighting for the t-shirts as many were on their way, the youths would have none of it.

"What you are doing is not good, if you had maintained your queue, you were all going to get the T-shirts," Zanu PF national youth chairperson Pupurai Togarepi told the youths.

In his address, the party's political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu warned the opposition MDC-T youth militia and called upon the party leadership to disband it.

"Now it has become difficult for people to pass though Harvest House (now Morgan Tsvangirai House) along Nelson Mandela because people are harassed by the vanguard," said Tsenangamu.

"We call upon the party leadership to make a public pronouncement on political violence and disband the militia."

"Its' worse when you are wearing a Zanu PF T-shirt, we are also human beings and if we retaliate that won't be good for the country," he warned,

On the low turnout, Tsenengamu said this was just a Harare district members event and anyone from other places who was there had come to 'copy' what the organisers had done as they prepare to hold their solidarity marches in their respective areas.