5 June 2018

CIO East Africa (Nairobi)

East Africa: Seacom Upgrades Its Subsea Cable System to 1.5Tbps

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pan African Telecom company, SEACOM, has upgraded its key submarine network system from its Southern and Eastern African coastline landings into Europe at a total capacity of 1.5Tbps.

The current upgrade is adding 500G of new capacity on the system, after a previous upgrade of 500G about 18 months ago. This further upgrade falls in line with SEACOM's focus on driving the development of the African internet and opening the broadband tap for African service providers and business users.

"Connectivity services in Africa are booming due to the growing needs of business IT users, the rise of cloud-based services, and growing requirements for the processing and storing of personal data," says Claes Segelberg, Chief Technology Officer at SEACOM.

The upgrade increases available capacity in SEACOM's key markets: Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, and South Africa. The solution will allow SEACOM to deliver requirements for high capacity connectivity in very short timeframes and provide for future demands.

"This latest upgrade enables SEACOM to meet those demands, and to provide our customers with scalable solutions for the future," Segelberg added.

oyment is also based on 100Gbps Coherent DWDM technology, and will provide room for SEACOM to quickly add more capacity as required.

East Africa

Odinga Firmly in Charge of the Opposition Party - Kalonzo

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by some Wiper legislators for him to take over as the official… Read more »

Read the original article on CIO.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CIO East Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.