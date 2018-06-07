South Africa: 'His Contribution Is Second to None' - Former Comrades Defend Treasury's Momoniat After EFF Slurs

analysis

Treasury official Ismail Momoniat had been 'part of a cabal that divided the Mass Democratic Movement' during apartheid, a defiant Floyd Shivambu charged on Wednesday, as others leapt to Momoniat's defence. The EFF, meanwhile, was dismissive of Momoniat's 'exaggerated Struggle credentials'. But this, said one ardent academic supporter, was 'absolute bollocks'.

Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu showed no sign of backing down in his criticism of Treasury official Ismail Momoniat on Wednesday, tweeting further allegations about Momoniat's history and current professional conduct. Shivambu was aided in this by a formal statement from the EFF, supporting Shivambu's views. But the Fighters' stance has attracted widespread condemnation - particularly from old comrades of Momoniat's who say that the red berets simply don't know what they're talking about.

"It is absurd that I have to explain and justify someone like Momo."

That is the view of the University of Johannesburg's Professor Farid Esack, in response to the EFF's attack this week on the character and history of Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat.

In the aftermath of a parliamentary finance committee meeting where the EFF's Floyd Shivambu objected...