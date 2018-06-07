South Africa: Life Is Wonderful - Retelling the Rivonia Trial With New Voices

analysis

Life is Wonderful features the surviving defendants and lawyers of the Rivonia Trial as they recount the apartheid-era court case that resulted in life-imprisonment for eight struggle heroes.

In the courtroom of the Rivonia Trial, where 50 years earlier his life hung in the balance, Denis Goldberg looks around and expresses how grateful he is to have not just survived, but to have seen the South African liberation he once fought for manifest itself in a new democracy.

"Life is wonderful," he sighs.

Goldberg is a prominent character in a new documentary (named after his comment), Life is Wonderful, where he re-visits the courtroom in which he received his life sentence, and recounts his time in the anti-apartheid movement. The film was directed by former United Kingdom High Court Judge Nick Stadlen and debuted at the Encounters Film Festival in Cape Town on Friday night.

Life is Wonderful features the three surviving Rivonia defendants (at the time of filming), Goldberg along with Andrew Mlangeni and Ahmed "Kathy" Kathrada, as they relive the trial and their...