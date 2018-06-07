South Africa: How to Create a Fair Deal in Ramaphosa's New Dawn

analysis

South Africa is stuck. We are stuck between creating business confidence and expropriating land. We are stuck between the Jacob Zuma sunset and the Cyril Ramaphosa new dawn. We are stuck between our chequered past of injustice and our desired future of prosperity and inclusion. So how do we create a fair deal in the President's so-called "new dawn"?

Here is a plan. We roll up our sleeves and do the following things, and we do them at breathtaking pace:

Reduce corruption and restore institutional integrity in government, SoEs and big business.

Create inclusive economic outcomes that address poverty, inequality and unemployment in the lifetime of this generation.

Journey towards a nationwide gesture of restitution for reconciliation, of which land reform, access to education and social support all form part.

Before I unpack these, let me ask that the dissenting voices tone it down for the sake of the country. No nation has ever risen to greatness on the drivel of naysayers and demagogues. Nations rise...