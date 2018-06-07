7 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: How to Create a Fair Deal in Ramaphosa's New Dawn

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marius Oosthuizen

South Africa is stuck. We are stuck between creating business confidence and expropriating land. We are stuck between the Jacob Zuma sunset and the Cyril Ramaphosa new dawn. We are stuck between our chequered past of injustice and our desired future of prosperity and inclusion. So how do we create a fair deal in the President's so-called "new dawn"?

Here is a plan. We roll up our sleeves and do the following things, and we do them at breathtaking pace:

Reduce corruption and restore institutional integrity in government, SoEs and big business.

Create inclusive economic outcomes that address poverty, inequality and unemployment in the lifetime of this generation.

Journey towards a nationwide gesture of restitution for reconciliation, of which land reform, access to education and social support all form part.

Before I unpack these, let me ask that the dissenting voices tone it down for the sake of the country. No nation has ever risen to greatness on the drivel of naysayers and demagogues. Nations rise...

South Africa

Convicted Axe Murderer Van Breda Handed Three Life Sentences

Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai has sentenced Henri Van Breda to three life sentences for the murder of his… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.