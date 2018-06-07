7 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Radio Equipment Stolen From Community Station During Ramadan Livestream

Broadcast equipment belonging to a community radio station was stolen in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday night while a broadcast was being streamed from inside a local mosque.

The broadcast van belonging to Muslim radio station Voice of the Cape was burgled outside Mitchells Plain Town Centre. Staff were broadcasting prayer services from the mosque for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

"They stole our mixer, cables and mics. It's not good because that van is like my baby," technical manager Nazeem Petersen said. The windows of the van were smashed in.

"The people who stole the equipment probably don't even know what it's worth."

The livestream from the mosque, however, was not affected.

Petersen said the burglary would have a profound effect on the radio station's broadcasting.

"We are going to struggle this weekend because we have back-to-back broadcasts," Petersen said.

The community station does daily live broadcasts from mosques throughout Cape Town during the month of Ramadan.

Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

Source: News24

