7 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: JMPD Disperses Crowd Protesting Over Electricity in Lenasia

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Crowd Management Unit dispersed a group of protesters in Lenasia South, outside Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said residents from the area started protesting on Tuesday night over electricity.

They closed off roads and barricaded streets with burning tyres and rocks.

Minnaar said roads, such as K43 and Volta Road in Lenasia South, had remained closed for the most of Wednesday but were cleared in the afternoon.

"The JMPD Crowd Management Unit has dispersed the crowd, and the roads have been reopened," he said.

Minnaar said JMPD officers would remain on standby to monitor the situation.

"There is still a strong presence in the area," he said.

Source: News24

