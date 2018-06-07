South Africa: Sho Madjozi, Samthing Soweto and More to Perform At the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival 2018

The youth art, music and lifestyle gathering called The Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival will take place for three-days from Thursday, 28 June to Saturday, 30 June.

The festival not only showcases art, design, film and music, but it also provides inspirational workshops and entrepreneurial support programmes for young creatives.

Opening on 28 June at 18:30 #i is a poster exhibition conceptualised by renowned photographer Jodi Bieber in collaboration with 45 young Joburgers, and designer and curator Brenton Maart. A selection of objects from GALA's archive - Gay and Lesbian Memory in Action - constitutes another exhibition that is also being featured.

Also opening on 28 June at 17:00 is an art and design exhibition featuring four artists from the Nando's Creative Exchange programme: Christo Basson, Ludumo Maqabuka, Nkoali Nawa and Nkosinathi Quwe opening at 17:00 on 28 June. While the various works exhibited show diversity in medium, technique and subject matter, the underlying thread of ritual ties the works together.

This year, on 28 and 29 June from 10:00 - 16:00, the Basha Bacha creative conversations will evolve into a creative entrepreneurs' programme supported by the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller. The event is free but registration on the festival's website is required.

The film element at 20:00 includes The People vs Patriarchy on 28 June and Five Fingers for Marseilles on the 29th. The 29th is also when Words of Freedom, curated by poet Sabelo Soko, will take place at 18:00.

The festival ends on Saturday, 30 June with a concert starting at 13:00 that will feature Black Motion, Sho Madjozi, Samthing Soweto, K.O, Skwatta Kamp, Blk Jks, Moonchild Sanelly, Prokid, Zoe Modiga, BCUC, Urban Village, Sun Xa, Radio 123, Muzi, Joshua The I AM and Big Zulu. On the decks expect iamPH, Speedsta, Akio, Sistamatic, Phatstoki, Rosie Parade, Deniece Marz, Coppashot & Bobotical, DJ Zero and Lubonk.

HERE'S A BREAK DOWN ON WHEN EACH ONE OF THE ELEMENTS OF THE FESTIVAL ARE TAKING PLACE:

Film Screening 28 JuneThe People vs PatriarchyDate: 28 JuneTime: 20:00 - 22:00

Film Screening 29 JuneFive Fingers for MarseillesDate: 29 JuneTime: 20:00 - 22:00

Poetry: Words of Freedom (Curated by Sabelo Soko)Date: 29 JuneTime: 18:00-21:00

Basha Bacha Creative Conference (Curated by between 10 & 5)Date: 28-29 JuneTime: 10:00 - 16:00

The Music FestivalDate: 28 JuneTime: 18:30 - 20:00

TICKET INFORMATION:

Early bird tickets are R50 on the festival's website. Alternatively tickets will be on sale on the day for R75 at the Constitution Hill Box Office.

Source: Supplied