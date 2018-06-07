7 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Baby Girl Seriously Injured in Apparent Fall From Table At Home

A one-year-old baby girl was seriously injured after allegedly falling off a table at her home in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday night.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said they had been called out to the scene shortly before 19:00 on Wednesday evening. They were led to the house where they found the baby girl lying in a man's arms.

"Upon further assessment, it was found that the baby sustained serious head injuries," Van Huyssteen said.

"Paramedics started treating the baby on the scene and advanced life support interventions were initiated. The ER24 Oneplan medical helicopter airlifted the baby to hospital for further medical care," she said.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics."

Source: News24

