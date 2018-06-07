7 June 2018

News24Wire

South Africa: Two Injured Filipino Sailors Airlifted to East London Hospital

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) evacuated and airlifted two injured Filipino sailors from a bulk carrier off the coast of East London on Wednesday afternoon.

Jared Blows, the chief of Samsa's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), said the two sailors had been injured when the vessel experienced bad weather.

One of the sailors suffered a severe injury to his left knee, while the other man suffered a serious fracture to his left foot.

"We requested our RSC East London team to connect the vessel to the Metro doctor, for him to make a medical judgement on the condition of the two crew members. The doctor advised that one of the crew should be evacuated as soon as possible, and he suggested air evacuation," Blows said.

They dispatched a South Africa Airforce helicopter, which was stationed in Port Elizabeth, to evacuate the two men.

"We acted decisively and, together with all parties, managed to bring the men to safety," Blows said.

He said, by 17:00, both men had been taken to St Dominic's Hospital in East London, where they were being treated.

