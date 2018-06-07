7 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay By-Election Called Off

Tagged:

Related Topics

Aby-election for Nelson Mandela Bay's Ward 20 that was scheduled for next month has been called off.

The by-election, which was to take place on July 25, was initially declared by the city manager, Johan Mettler, following the conviction and sentencing of ward councillor Bongo Nombiba.

Nombiba received an effective five-year sentence for fraud and money laundering after defrauding the municipality of R20 000 that was meant for the Thulamangwane Community Project, a non-government organisation that cares for the elderly and cleans schools in the community.

Earlier in the week, Nombiba applied for leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crime Court, but his application was denied.

His new defence counsel has indicated that they would now be petitioning the judge president of the Eastern Cape High Court in Grahamstown for leave to appeal.

A similar situation arose in the case of provincial ANC heavyweight Andile Lungisa, who was sentenced to an effective two years for assault.

Although Lungisa was denied leave to appeal, he was later granted bail while the appeal process to the High Court was underway.

The council rules state that if a person has a prison sentence that is 12 months or longer they cannot stand as a councillor.

However, last week Lungisa was allowed to attend council meetings as a recognised council member, with speaker Jonathan Lawack saying that the process of removing him would only take place if and when he has exhausted all legal avenues.

Mettler told News24 that the same procedures were applicable for Nombiba, which is why the by-election had been provisionally withdrawn.

Source: News24

South Africa

Convicted Axe Murderer Van Breda Handed Three Life Sentences

Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai has sentenced Henri Van Breda to three life sentences for the murder of his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.