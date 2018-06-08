Nigeria: Another Nigerian Gets Top UN Position

Photo: Premium Times

United Nations headquarters

A year after the United Nations appointed Nigeria's Amina Mohammed as its Deputy Secretary-General, the international body has named another Nigerian woman to one of its top posts in Africa.

The appointment of Ahunna Eziakonwa as Assistant Administrator, Director, United Nations Development Programme's Regional Bureau for Africa was disclosed in a statement made available to APO, a public relations firm.

Ms. Eziakonwa will succeed Abdoulaye Mar Dieye of Senegal who has assumed the role of Director for UNDP's Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, the statement said.

Until her latest appointment, Ms Eziakonwa served in several capacities at the UN over several years, most recently as UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Ethiopia since 2015.

Before that, she served as Resident Coordinator in Uganda and Lesotho, and held several posts with the Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

She was also Chief of the Africa Section in New York and served in a number of field duty stations (Liberia, Sierra Leone), the statement said.

She also worked for the UN Departments of Peacekeeping Operations and Public Information in New York.

Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary General

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Eziakonwa held a series of senior positions with civil society organisations in Africa.

She holds a master's degree in international affairs from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs in New York, with a focus on Economic and Political Development, as well as a bachelor's of Education degree, English and Literary Studies from the University of Benin, Nigeria.