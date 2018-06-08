Nigeria: U.S. Announces Fresh $102 Million Assistance to Nigeria

The U.S. government has announced a fresh $102 million in humanitarian assistance to Nigeria.

The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, announced the new aide at ongoing National Conversation on the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus, on Thursday.

A U.S. embassy statement said the new funding "will address the shelter, health and food security needs of populations in the northeast still struggling with the effects of the Boko Haram insurgency."

The funds for Nigeria represent the vast majority of the U.S. government's new $112 million infusion for the Lake Chad region, according to the official statement.

The assistance will be administered primarily through the U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) offices of Food for Peace (FFP) and Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA), as well as the U.S. State Department's Bureau for Population, Refugees, and Migration.

"Our hope is that this new investment in humanitarian assistance will combine with the efforts of your government and people to move Nigeria forward on a path to peace and prosperity," Mr Symington told assembled journalists following a series of goodwill messages from diplomats, heads of humanitarian agencies, and Nigeria's public and private sectors.

The funding in today's announcement will provide life-saving aid to hundreds of thousands of people, including emergency food assistance, nutrition treatment, shelter, health services, safe drinking water, services for survivors of sexual violence, and support to children who have been separated from their families.

As of May 2018, an estimated 2.3 million people in the northeast experienced extreme food insecurity, largely due to widespread insecurity, protracted displacement, depleted assets, and the interruption of agricultural production throughout the region.

Overall, an estimated 7.7 million people in the North-east require urgent humanitarian assistance. Even as the Nigerian military makes progress, access to those most in need remains tenuous in many areas and the operating environment is highly volatile.

The United States is the largest donor for the humanitarian response in the Lake Chad Basin Region, providing nearly $761 million since 2017.