Nigeria: Buhari Holds Third Security Meeting in a Week

President Muhammadu Buhari and all serving chiefs in a meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with service chiefs and other heads of security agencies in his office at the Presidential Villa.

Thursday's meeting is the third within the week. It comes amidst deteriorating insecurity in some parts of Nigeria, especially states like Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and Zamfara,

The president had met with service chiefs on Monday after which the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), Lawal Daura, proceeded to meet with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami.

The meeting with the vice president discussed the invitation of Senate President Bukola Saraki by the police for questioning after some suspected armed robbers who carried out a deadly robbery attack in Offa, Kwara State, said Mr Saraki had been their sponsor. The senate president has denied the allegation.

Mr Buhari also met with the security chiefs on Tuesday after which the Minister of Defence, Mansur Ali, said he made a case for states that passed anti grazing laws to reverse them.

Mr Ali's statement calling on states like Benue and Taraba to reverse their anti-open grazing laws was later condemned by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Thursday's meeting began at about 2:30 p.m. It is being attended by all heads of security agencies including the Director General of Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar.

The meeting ended just after 3:00p.m.

None of the attendees agreed to talk to journalists on details of the discussion.

However, the current insecurity in several states that has caused the death of thousands of people in 2018, is believed to have been the main topic of discussion.