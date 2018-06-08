7 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria's FIFA Rankings Drop Ahead 2018 World Cup

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nigeria Football Federation
Super Eagles

Nigeria has dropped a point from its last month's 47th position to 48 place in the world, and from sixth to seventh in the continent, in the latest FIFA rankings.

The statement on FIFA's website on Thursday said the recent flurry of pre-FIFA World Cup friendlies left its mark on the latest rankings.

While the top three positions are unchanged as Germany, Brazil and Belguim sit respectively, Russia-bound duo of Poland and Uruguay have succeeded in making strides within the top 20.

Super Eagles World Cup Group D foes Argentina, Croatia and Iceland are on fifth, 20th and 22nd positions respectively.

In Africa, Tunisia moved seven places down from 14th in the previous rankings to 21 as the continent's top ranked team.

Senegal follows in 27th place, while DR Congo stayed on 38 with Russia-bound Morocco on 41st place and Egypt in 45th position.

Ghana, a non-participant at the World Cup moved three places to 47th and sixth in the region.

The next rankings will be released on July 19.

More on This

Super Eagles Drop in FIFA Ranking Ahead of World Cup

The Super Eagles will be going to the World Cup as underdogs indeed as they slipped further in the last FIFA ranking… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.