Nigeria: House Ends Legislative Calendar, Lists Achievements in Three Years

By James Emejo

Abuja — The House of Representatives Thursday adjourned plenary for two weeks to enable members mark the end of its legislative year for the third consecutive time since inauguration.

Its legislative calendar ends on June 9.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Abdulrazaq Namdas, told journalists that the House would further double up efforts to ensure Nigerians get the dividends of democracy within the remaining one year.

He said what the eighth House had achieved in the past three years surpassed previous assemblies.

According to him, the House successfully passed 222 bills and referred 284 to relevant committees.

He added that over 1,473 bills were altogether introduced on the House floor; 90 bills were on constitution amendment while 519 others are awaiting second reading.

Namdas further disclosed that 112 bills are awaiting consideration, adding that 22 bills died naturally while 23 others were withdrawn by the leave of the House.

"Since the inception of the National Assembly, no assembly has achieved this success," Namdas said.

He said the House was able to work with the executive to lead the country out recession in the period under review.

The lawmaker said the symbolic 'Not Too Young to Run' bill which was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari was a brainchild of the green chamber.

He said the Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, also took credit for the recent passage of the North-east Development Commission (NEDC) bill by the president.

Namdas said electoral amendment bill was still work in progress in the lower chamber.

