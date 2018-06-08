8 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Coach Izilien Lambasts NFF Over Unpaid $28,750 Wages

By Gowon Akpodonor

After a lengthy battle spanning 14 years, former Super Falcons coach, Godwin Izilien is not ready to give up his struggle for the payment of his match entitlements and salary arrears totally about $28,750, which he alleged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) owes him for leading the team to win the 2004 African Women Championship in South Africa.

The coach has been having a running battle with the NFF over its refusal to pay him and the rest of his coaching crew the $28,750, out of which, $12,000 belongs to Izilien. This, he added, is aside the sum of N4 million NFF owes him.

Not even a pronouncement last year by NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, during a reception held for him by the people of South South at the Government House, Benin City, that his administration would settle Izilien's outstanding wages, has helped to resolve the issue.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, Izilien said though the NFF was yet to settle his wages since 2014, he would continue to pray for the success of the Super Eagles at the fast-approaching Russia 2018 World Cup.

"I have left everything for God, and I am hopeful that one day, I will get the money because I worked for it. If Amaju could come to Benin City last year to announce before a large congregation of South South people that he would pay me very soon, I don't see the reason for the long delay. I see him (Amaju) as a gentleman who should be trusted for his words. But one full year has passed, and Only God knows why he has refused to reach out to me," he stated.

Izilien, a former coach of the Golden Eaglets, has, however, urged the Super Eagles to put smile on faces of Nigerians in Russia.

"As a patriotic Nigerian, I wish the Super Eagles the best of luck in Russia. They may not win the trophy, but I see the team putting up a good performance at the World Cup.

"I have taken my time to go through the list of players we are parading at the World Cup, and I have so much confidence on them. A player like Wilfred Ndidi will surprise many fans if he is fully fit. I want Nigerians to support the team and stop throwing abuses on the coach for dropping their favourite player. At this stage, no amount of talking will reverse the list," Izilien stated.

