8 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Inquest Hears That Baby Pendo Died of Internal Bleeding

By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — A pediatrician who attended to the late Baby Samantha Pendo testified in court concurring with postmortem examination findings that the infant died of internal bleeding.

Dr Sam Oula, a Consultant Pediatrician at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu told the court that the infant died of bleeding in the brain.

Oula further said the bleeding was as a result of a blunt trauma.

He was testifying in an inquest which seeks to establish the killers of the infant in August last year which was ordered by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

A post-mortem on the infant last year by Government Consultant Pathologist Dickson Mchana revealed that Samantha Pendo died of internal bleeding after severe injuries on the head.

Testifying before Senior Resident Magistrate Bery Omollo, Dr Oula said that when the deceased was taken to the hospital, she was unconscious with a swelling on the right side of the head.

