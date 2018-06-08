Nigeria: Nestle Taking Action to Beat Plastic Pollution On World Environment Day

Nestlé has set the bold global ambition of making 100 per cent of the packaging either recyclable or re-usable by 2025, as part of its pledge to play an active role in combating plastic pollution.

The company aims to help consumers dispose of used materials in the right way, while promoting a market for recycled plastics by continuing to increase the proportion of recycled plastics in its packaging.

This vision - for none of its packaging, including plastics, to end up in landfill or as litter - is global in vision but local in execution.

Nestlé is looking to develop the well-organised collection, sorting and recycling schemes across all countries where it operates.

In Central and West Africa for example, Nestlé is supporting the Ghanaian Government's efforts to better manage plastic waste, as one of eight founding members of the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises (GRIPE).

As part of this coalition, Nestlé is working with other major industrial companies including Unilever and Coca-Cola, to integrate sustainable waste management solutions and advocate for improved waste management practices in Ghana. With a population of more than 28 million, the country has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world today, but has a severe and fast-growing waste management problem. The coalition's main aims include: contributing to increased collection and recycling rates across the country, provide employment opportunities through scalable recycling solutions, and engaging with the government to help tackle the problem of plastic waste.

In Nigeria, Nestlé is one of the five member companies of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) incorporated to serve as the sector Producers Responsible Organisation under the Extended Producers (EPR) scheme. This alliance has completed the development of a viable collection and recycling plan with initial focus on the major food and beverage packaging materials that pose significant challenge for the Nigerian national waste management system.

Nestlé's efforts to help address this issue highlight the importance of the United Nations' World Environment Day on June 5, a global day of action that promotes worldwide awareness for the protection of our environment.

This year is dedicated to the theme, 'Beat Plastic Pollution', urging us all to make changes to our everyday habits to reduce the serious impact of plastic pollution on our environment.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), half of all consumer plastics are single use, one tenth of all human-generated waste is plastic, and in the next 10-15 years, global plastic production is projected to nearly double.

The UNEP is asking individuals, the private sector and policymakers to come together to entirely rethink our approach to designing, producing and using plastic products.

As a Group, Nestlé's overarching ambition is to strive for zero environmental impact in its global operations by 2030, as part of the company's purpose to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. Five out of seven Nestlé factories in Central & West Africa Region have zero waste to landfill. We have also started initiates to recycle Maggi wrappers. Nestlé has also set clear commitments and objectives to use sustainably managed and renewable resources, operate more efficiently, achieve zero waste for disposal and improve water management.

The company also continues to actively participate in initiatives that reduce food loss and waste, and preserve our forests, oceans and biodiversity.