Drakenstein Prison is where Henri van Breda will serve his life sentence after he spends his last night in Pollsmoor on Thursday.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Simphiwe Xako confirmed to News24 that Van Breda would be transferred to the Paarl correctional facility on Friday.

Judge Siraj Desai on Thursday sentenced the 23-year-old convicted axe murderer to three life sentences for bludgeoning his parents and brother to death in their De Zalze Estate home, 15 years for attempting to murder his sister Marli, and one year for obstructing the course of justice.

Van Breda's legal team confirmed, at the end of sentencing proceedings, that it would seek leave to appeal. The application will be heard on June 27.

While handing down his sentence, Desai said that, while Van Breda "didn't have maturity, understanding and life experience of an older person", the assailant - "which we know now is you" - launched a "savage and continuous" attack which displayed a high level of "innate cruelty".

"It was a cold-blooded murder. The violence was excessive and gratuitous."

He said Van Breda showed no remorse and had not offered the court any explanation for what he had done.

After the sentencing, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula congratulated the team behind Van Breda's conviction, reiterating the "importance of the preservation of the crime scene in order to build a strong case".

"At the finalisation of the case, the court accepted that from the crime scene there were no fingerprints, foreign DNA, forced entry to the property or breach of security to the De Zalze Estate," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said in a statement.

"The investigation into the triple murder and attempted murder was protracted due to a variety of factors. The case in main relied on circumstantial evidence that saw the crime scene secured for 30 days, DNA analysed and only surviving victim taking long to recover."

Meanwhile, Van Breda's lawyer Lorinda van Niekerk after told News24 that her client was "doing well" and coping behind bars, although this was "obviously not a good period for him".

In a statement on Thursday, the government said it welcomed the sentence and that it was "pleased that justice has been served", adding that it would "not allow such incidents to prevail in our country as the Constitution provides for the right to life".

