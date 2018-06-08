8 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Offa Robbery - Saraki Replies Nigeria Police

By Kemi Busari

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has announced that he has sent a response to a letter by Nigeria police on their investigation into the Offa bank robbery.

He made this announcement on his Twitter handle @bukolasaraki on Thursday.

"In line with their request, earlier today, the Police received my response to their letter on the investigation into the Offa robbery case," Saraki tweeted from his verified Twitter handle on Thursday," Mr Saraki tweeted.

An aide to Mr Saraki, Olu Onemola, confirmed transmission of the response to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday. The senate president did not make public the details of his response.

The police on Sunday invited Mr Saraki to answer questions bordering on murder allegations at their intelligence department in Abuja. Some suspects arrested in connection to the April 5 armed robbery attack in Offa, Kwara State, allegedly owned up to the murder of at least 33 persons in the heist, which also affected five banks.

The police said five of the suspects incriminated Mr Saraki as their main financier and arms supplier. Mr Saraki has since denied the allegation.

On Monday, the top lawmaker sent his security official to force headquarters to demand an invitation from the police.

Later on Monday, Mr Saraki also announced through his Twitter handle that he is no longer required to appear before the police but make a written reply to questions bordering on the Offa robbery.

"Following my earlier tweet, I have received the letter from @PoliceNG. They are no longer asking me to appear at any station, but to respond in writing to the allegations within 48 hours -- which I plan to do," Mr Saraki said.

The police on Wednesday said it did not cancel its invitation to the Senate President.

Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, did not reply to PREMIUM TIMES inquiry on whether the police had received Mr Saraki's letter Friday morning.

