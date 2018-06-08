Africa: Former Nigerian Star Tips Country to Shine in Russia

Ex-Nigeria international Yakubu Aiyegbeni admits the West African giants will have to be at their best to stand a chance of making it to the later stages of the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

The 35-year old made the observation upon arrival in Nairobi on Thursday.

The former Everton forward is in the country as a guest of giant gaming firm SportPesa and graced the ongoing SportPesa Super Cup semi-finals in Nakuru on Thursday.

"It is not going be easy for the Super Eagles," said the burly forward, who missed an open goal against South Korea, while featuring for his country at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

"(To stand a chance), the selected players will have to believe in themselves and take their chances, if we can progress from that group then thereafter anything can happen."

The Super Eagles are pooled alongside Argentina, Croatia, and Iceland in Group D, and will be fighting for one of the two slots available in the round of sixteen of this lucrative football tournament which is set to be broadcast live and free on NTV and Kwese TV.

The winning team at the SportPesa Super Cup will head to England to face Everton at Goodison Park in July, and Yakubu adds that the lucky side should expect a 'fantastic' atmosphere.

"The club is so special. They call it the people's club in England. It brings everyone together. They (winning team at the SportPesa Super Cup) are going to love it over there in England, the atmosphere is going be great for sure."

Yakubu's career path has also taken him to Portsmouth, Leicester, Blackburn, Reading and Coventry City in England alongside enjoying stints in Israel and China.

Gor Mahia will face Tanzanian giants Simba in the SportPesa Super Cup final on Sunday.