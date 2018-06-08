8 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Maasai Mara Hotels Set for Wildebeest Migration

By George Sayagie

Hotels, lodges and tented camps at the Maasai Mara National Reserve are fully booked ahead of the wildebeest migration next month.

The managers of the facilities said they are all set for the wildebeest migration, but added that they might be forced to seek additional accommodation because of the high number of visitors expected.

Sarova Mara manager Duncan Mwangi and James Pere, the manager of Keekorok Lodge, reported full to near-full capacity bookings from next month to September.

"We have near-full capacity in terms of business through the months of June, July and August, and so far we haven't had any cancellations or other challenges," Mr Mwangi said.

PASTUREThe annual wildebeest migration from Serengeti National Park in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara Game Reserve is one of the greatest natural spectacles, which led to its being named the Eighth Wonder of the World.

It is the world's largest migration, involving more than two million animals in search of greener pasture in Kenya.

It usually starts in July and ends in October. The migration lights up tourism in the reserve, as the many visitors enjoy watching the animals crossing the Mara River.

Meanwhile, speaking during the graduation ceremony of 42 game rangers who had undergone a refresher course, Governor Samuel Tunai told the rangers and park managers to control the number of visitors entering the park, especially during the peak season of the migration.

