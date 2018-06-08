Kenya: Sonko Hails President Kenyatta's Fight On Corruption

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta's tough measures on the war against corruption.

Sonko said President Kenyatta is committed to fighting graft, especially in the recent case where 48 suspects were arraigned in court over the missing billions at the National Youth Service.

Speaking during a funeral in Transmara West, Narok county, Sonko said fighting graft is not an easy job and cited the example of his administration where graft cartels have been trying to undermine his administration.

"The Nairobi Governor has been able to seal all corruption loop-holes at the City Hall, something that has not gone down well with the cartels. In Nairobi things have been tough because of these cartels, but we have managed to stop them. President Uhuru should also not allow these corrupt individuals to walk scot free," he said.

He emphasized the need for national leaders should now come together to preach peace.

"It is time we should embrace each other and have more of these handshakes. Let's focus on serving Kenyans despite our political differences and boundaries," he said.

Others who attended the burial include; Senator Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya party leader), Narok Governor Samuel Tunai. Ledama Ole Kina (Narok Senator), Charles Sunkuli, the Environment PS and Julius Sunkuli, the former Kenyan ambassador to China and once Internal Security Minister.