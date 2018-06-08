Kenya: Bodies of Aberdares Plane Crash Victims to Undergo DNA Testing

Photo: Nation

Rescue teams prepare bodies of FlySax plane crash victims for transportation from the Aberdares on June 7, 2018.

Nairobi — Bodies of the ten victims of the Aberdares plane crash may be subjected to DNA tests to enable families identify them for burial.

An official in the multi agency team involved in the investigation said not all the bodies will be identified on first instance, hence the need for further tests - including DNA.

Affected families were asked to go to the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi Friday morning to view the bodies which were transported from the terrains of Njambini region South West of Aberdares Thursday night.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KLCAA) Director General Gilbert Kibe indicated that an investigation has been launched into the accident that occurred on Tuesday when the aircraft operated by FlySax crashed enroute to Nairobi from Kitale, killing 10 people on board.

Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa stated that a search team that located the aircraft on Thursday morning found no survivors and a probe into the cause of the accident has commenced.

Charles Wako, the Chairman of FlySax that owned the aircraft described it as a difficult moment for them and affected family members who have been camping at the Weston Hotel here in Nairobi.