Kenya: Babu Owino to Know Fate in Appeal Ruling On Friday

Nairobi — Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino will know his fate on Friday in an appeal case following the nullification of his election.

Owino's election was nullified in a ruling by Justice Joseph Kiplagat Sergon, who cited widespread errors.

The petitioner, Jubilee's Francis Mureithi, had accused Babu of electoral malpractice.

Owino subsequently appealed the court ruling that saw his election nullified.

Through his lawyers James Orengo and Jackson Awele, the legislator told the court that Justice Joseph Sergon disregarded the evidence which he presented in his defence.

He further told the court that the irregularities cited were not substantial to affect the election result.

For his part, Mureithi of Jubilee Party urged the court to dismiss the appeal saying he presented evidence to warrant a nullification.