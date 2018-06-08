Nigeria: May 29 Remains Nigeria's Inauguration Day - Senate

The Senate yesterday agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari that June 12 every year will now be celebrated as Democracy Day, but, however, insisted that May 29 would retain its status as the inauguration date for elected public officers, from the president to state governors.

Since May 1999 when Nigeria returned to democratic governance with the swearing-in of the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, the date has been observed as the day to inaugurate a new administration after a general election following a four-year tenure

Also yesterday, the Senate urged the federal government to direct the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce the results of the June 12, 1993 presidential election and officially declare the late Chief Moshood Abiola president and his then running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, vice president.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday declared June 12 as the day to celebrate Democracy Day in Nigeria, against the earlier date of May 29, to honour the internationally acclaimed freest and fairest election ever conducted in Nigeria, which was won by MKO Abiola but which the military junta led by Gen Ibrahim Babangida annulled.

Senate also resolved that after the declaration of the late Chief Abiola and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as former president and vice president respectively, entitlements and respects due to them should be paid and accorded.

President Buhari, in his declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day, also announced the conferment of the highest national honour in the land, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), on late Chief Abiola and second highest, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on Ambassador Kingibe.

Drawing the attention of the Senate to the declarations, Senator Lanre Tejuoso (APC Ogun Central), who rose through Order 43, commended President Buhari for the long awaited recognition for the late Abiola, whom he described as the symbol of democracy in the country.

According to him, what Buhari did was a continuation of wind of reconciliation that started in Kenya three weeks ago when President Uhuru Kenyatta invited the leader of opposition in the country to a national prayer breakfast.

The reconciliation wind, he explained, should be leveraged upon in Nigeria by both the executive and the legislature for the betterment of all Nigerians and good of the country.

Not satisfied with Senator Tejuoso's submission on Buhari's recognition of the late Chief Abiola, Senator Abuidun Olujimi ( PDP Ekiti South) remarked that for the recognition and declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day not to be seen as a Greek Gift, the results of the 1993 presidential election should be officially announced and the requisite recognition and entitlements accorded the winners .

Other senators like Sulynan Adokwe ( PDP, Nasarawa East), Tayo Alasoadura (APC, Ondo Central) and Eyinnaya Abaribe ( PDP, Abia South) strongly supported the call for the official announcement of the results and the declaration earlier made by President Buhari on Wednesday.

But Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, in his own contribution, said May 29 , being the date the current 4th Republic took off with the swearing-in of a democratically elected president and many of the state governors , remains sacrosanct as the date of inauguration .

According to him, unless provisions of Section 135 (2b) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, is altered, the elected president and governors, who took the oath of office on May 29, cannot shift their tenure to June 12.

"Therefore, as far as the law is concerned and the declaration made by the president, while June 12 would now be recognised as Democracy Day, May 29 remains inauguration day," he submitted.

On his part, Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West) pointed out a legal lacuna in the declaration made by President Buhari as regards the conferment of GCFR on the late Chief Abiola.

According to him, Chapter 43 ( 3) (2) of the National Honours Act states that "a person shall in person at an investiture by the president be conferred with it" , meaning that Abiola, being a dead person, is not eligible for the honour.

But the Senate President noted that what matters most in the recognition being accorded the late acclaimed winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election, Chief Abiola, by President Buhari is the good intention behind it and not any legal basis.

"Recognition for the late Abiola is long overdue. The very reason why the good intention behind the current move should be appreciated devoid of legal technicalities," he said.

Nigeria's Faulty Democratic Foundation Has Been Corrected - Hafzat Abiola-Costello

Following Wednesday's Executive Order which declared June 12 as Nigeria's Democracy Day, Hafzat Abiola-Costello, daughter of the late presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, yesterday commended the federal government , saying the decision has set the country on the path of true democracy.

Abiola-Costello, while speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday on the development, specifically declared that the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government had corrected Nigeria's faulty democratic foundation which had earlier set May 29 as Democracy Day for the country.

Abiola-Costello expressed gratitude to the president for having the courage to make the declaration, stressing that such decision has rooted Nigeria in the process that actually produced the present democracy.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that President Buhari had, through a statement on Wednesday, declared that the June 12, 1993 presidential election was more symbolic of democracy in the Nigerian context than the May 29 formerly regarded as the nation's Democracy Day.

Abiola-Costello, who could not hide her emotions about the federal government's official recognition of the date, sang songs of praises to God for touching the mind of the president on the matter.

She noted that the development would also motivate and impact the mind-set of Nigerian leaders in taking bold steps to do the right things for the country.

"What the past leaders have been telling us since 1999 was that the June 12 issue is a South-West issue, and I wondered why an election in which the vast majority of Nigerians voted for one person could be so described.

"I have been wondering over the years if Nigerian leaders are so petty and without moral compunction as to limit and confine such activity and date to a regional affair.

"President Buhari has, however, done the right thing and acceded to the yearnings of Nigerians and make it a national issue.

"I believe more Nigerians will now be ready to re-dedicate their lives to Nigeria and be ready to commit themselves selflessly and sacrificially to the nation like the late Moshood Abiola did.

"There was a time we had a president in 1999 whom Nigerians begged to recognise the date but refused and remained insensitive to the yearnings of Nigerians for eight years.

"The good Lord has proven that such insensitivity has limit and has raised another president who has now done the right thing 25 years after, while that former president is still living to witness the glory he should have taken go to another president with a large heart. There is arrogance to power but leaders should realise that the only thing that tampers the arrogance of power is the transience of power."

She also noted that the development would further boost Nigeria's image internationally as the global world would begin to take Nigeria more seriously and relate with the nation with more respect.

Abiola-Castelo encouraged Buhari to take more courageous steps to fix Nigeria particularly in the areas of the economy and political structure.

She also commended the leaders and people of the South West region of Nigeria for remaining resolute and committed to the June 12 struggle.

She urged Nigerians to remain steadfast, support the federal government in moving Nigeria forward and stop all forms of killings.

"If only we realise that the whole of the black race is waiting for us, we will conduct ourselves better," he said.

Abiola Family Hails PMB

The Abiola Family has written to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for awarding the nation's highest honour to their patriarch, MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 June 12 presidential election.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Buhari also honoured the late activist, Gani Fawehinmi, and Abiola's vice presidential candidate, Babagana Kingibe.

In a letter to the president, dated June 6, 2018, Mr Abiola's son, Kola, said he was appreciating the decision on behalf of the family.

"Your Excellency, as I wrote in my letter to you on June 12, 2016, in our minds, the award was the only befitting recognition of the importance of Chief Abiola's fight for democracy for Nigeria which culminated in four years' incarceration/solitary confinement and decimation of his business and financial interests, before the ultimate sacrifice, being his life, on July 7, 1998 at the age of 60," he wrote.

"Your Excellency, your decision to also designate June 12 as Democracy Day rights the wrongs done to all the nation-builders and heroes that produced the democratic credentials on which the Nigerian polity now thrives. We are profoundly grateful to the people from all corners of Nigeria that worked tirelessly to ensure the most free and fair elections in our nation's history in 1993, fought valiantly for the Hope '93 mandate given to Bashorun Abiola by the Nigerian people and died trying to protect the mandate."

"Mr President, I thank you earnestly for heeding our plea where others before you did not, whilst conveying the assurances of my highest esteem."

Democracy Day: Reps In Rowdy Session Over June 12 Declaration

The House of Representatives was yesterday engulfed in a noisy session over President Muhammadu Buhari's declaration that June 12 will henceforth be observed as Democracy Day.

The lawmakers were divided over whether or not the president's declaration without recourse to National Assembly was appropriate.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, however, referred the matter to the House committees on Justice and Rules and Business to look at the legal issues raised and advise the House appropriately.

Specifically, the committees are to determine whether or not the provision of Section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act could suffice with the consideration that May 29 is indicated in the Schedule of the Act as Democracy Day.

The member representing Epe Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Hon Wale Raji, had, in a motion of urgent national importance, prayed the House to commend President Buhari for making the declaration.

Raji also urged the president to cause the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the full results of the June 12, 1993 election and declare Chief Abiola president-elect.

Arguments, however, ensued when some lawmakers suggested that the president erred by his announcement.

The uproar generated by this debate interrupted plenary proceedings for about 30 minutes before normalcy was restored.

The lawmaker representing Jos South/East of Plateau State, Hon. Edward Pwajok, acknowledged that the president had powers to fix public holidays, but noted that the Public Holidays Act specifically indicated May 29 as the nation's Democracy Day.

According to Pwajok, only an amendment to the Act could effect the change.

Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Ado Doguwa, in his contribution, described the president's action as historical and a victory for proponents of the June 12 struggle.

Also, chairman of the House Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon Kayode Oladele, said Buhari's decision was in order and that it would always be remembered.

"The annulment of June 12, 1993 election was the beginning of the crisis in Nigeria. Had it not happened, we would not have been where we are today because Nigerians spoke without any iota of doubt that this is what we want," Oladele said.

But the chairman of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Hon Nicholas Ossai expressed reservation about the president's declaration.

Ossai cited item 51 on the Exclusive Legislative List in the 1999 Constitution to the effect that public holidays are derived from the Act, "and not by executive declarations."

He raised suspicion over the intentions behind the sudden declaration, especially coming barely a fortnight after the country had this year's Democracy Day celebration.

NLC Commends FG On June 12 Recognition

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended the federal government for officially recognising June 12 as a national public holiday in commemoration of Nigeria's Democracy Day.

The congress, in a statement signed by its acting president, Comrade Solomon Adelegan, however, said it is opposed to the choice of "presumed winner" in describing the victory of MKO at the 1993 presidential elections.

It said, "Since there has never been any contestation about the victory of MKO Abiola at the 1993 polls, it is only logical and honourable to expunge the use of "presumed winner" from official and reportorial narrative of the cruel annulment of June 12, 1993 election.

"In any case, government's recent action in honouring Chief MKO Abiola makes irrelevant, the use of the word "presumed" in describing his victory at the 1993 presidential polls".

The congress added that there is no doubt that the honour done to Chief MKO and other heroes of the June 12 struggle, particularly Chief Gani Fawehinmi, though belated, speak volumes of the role of government in modelling good democratic practices and recognising heroism as a cornerstone of Nigeria's political evolution.

The acting president continued: "The honour done to the memories of MKO and other heroes of the June 12 struggle is a worthy restitution for their selfless and supreme sacrifice. Secondly, June 12 has grown beyond the person of Chief MKO Abiola.

"It has become synonymous with our capacity as a people to rise above ethnic and religious sentiments to recruit political leadership strictly on the basis of antecedence, performance and issue-based political considerations.

"The fact that Chief MKO Abiola and Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, both Muslims, enjoyed popular acceptance across the geo-political zones of Nigeria deals a cruel gavel on the aspirations of many politicians of today to divide and conquer us on the basis of where we come from and how we choose to worship. June 12 instructs all Nigerians to continue to say no to agents of divisive and damaging politics."

NLC further enjoined the federal government to honour Nigerians who suffered enormous discomfort, state persecution and even paid the supreme price on the account of the June 12 struggle.

According to it, the construction of a June 12 Cenotaph in the honour of these Nigerians would go a long way in institutionalising the lessons of June 12.