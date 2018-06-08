Nigeria: Abiola - Senate Should Watch Before It Leaps

The enthusiasm of the Senate to lap up President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to honour Chief Moshood Abiola's role in the evolvement of the nation's democracy has again brought to bear the seemingly beggarly role of the legislature in the polity.

Following a motion brought by Senator Biodun Olujumi, the Senate resolved to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to declare the results of the inchoate June 12, 1993, presidential election. The senators in the same vein also called on the authorities to pay outstanding remuneration of a president to the family of the late Chief Abiola and the equivalent of a vice-president's entitlements to Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, who was Abiola's running mate in the election.

That Abiola won the June 12, 1993 election is in little doubt. However, that the result remains undeclared is a fact that is in little dispute.

That the Senate had to wait for President Buhari to make such profound declarations disparages the credibility and role of the legislature in nation-building. Indeed, it again calls to question the importance of resolutions of the National Assembly in the country.

National Assembly resolutions presently are not binding and as such do not have the force of law. Remarkably, parliament in the country has yet to evolve traditions and practises that would give resolutions backed by a respectable proportion of members the force of law or make them binding.

It is as such expedient that resolutions that come out from the National Assembly should wear the garb of rationality that would make them enforceable.

The resolution to pay Abiola's family the back pay of entitlements due to a president and Kingibe entitlements due to a former vice-president puts the cart before the horse. The Senate had in the same resolution called on the electoral body to declare the result of the June 12, 1993 election. It then beggars belief on how payment can be made to Abiola when he has not been formally declared as the winner of the election.

The declaration that Kingibe should also be paid the entitlements of a former vice-president is also bound to resonate negatively in the congregation of June 12 enthusiasts given the way he scorned the mandate and lapped into the schemes of the Sanni Abacha regime.

The argument above, however, does not question the rational fact that Abiola was the winner of the election in the eyes of the people.

It does not devalue Abiola's position and prime role in the evolvement of the democracy that the country is now enjoying.

It is, however, a caution to a critical segment in the national democratic process, that is, the National Assembly that it should be methodical in its actions.