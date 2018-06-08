Nigeria: Eagles Humbled After Czech Defeat - Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said his team has been humbled by the back to back defeats to England and Czech Republic.

However, Rohr stated that the Super Eagles will be able to deliver a good result when they clash with Croatia on June 16 in the FIFA World Cup group D opener.

"We lost again another match, everybody is angry about it and this anger is positive," Rohr told BBC Sport.

"After we won against Argentina in a friendly [in November], everyone talked about us reaching the semi-final and now the results now has humbled those voices.

"Because we need humility, it is helping us. We also need solidarity and hard work. Everybody understands this after the defeat to Czech Republic."

Ghana captain gives Iceland tips to beat Eagles

Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Partey has advised the Iceland on how to beat Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup.

"All teams from Africa have high-speed and power. However, they tend to be unorganized. The weaknesses of the African team consist mainly of permanent play," Partey said.

"They often go wrong with the corner kick and free kick. The Icelandic team is very strong in solid play and the team can use it in Russia this summer."