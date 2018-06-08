8 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Eagles Humbled After Czech Defeat - Rohr

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Super Eagles.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said his team has been humbled by the back to back defeats to England and Czech Republic.

However, Rohr stated that the Super Eagles will be able to deliver a good result when they clash with Croatia on June 16 in the FIFA World Cup group D opener.

"We lost again another match, everybody is angry about it and this anger is positive," Rohr told BBC Sport.

"After we won against Argentina in a friendly [in November], everyone talked about us reaching the semi-final and now the results now has humbled those voices.

"Because we need humility, it is helping us. We also need solidarity and hard work. Everybody understands this after the defeat to Czech Republic."

Ghana captain gives Iceland tips to beat Eagles

Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Partey has advised the Iceland on how to beat Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup.

"All teams from Africa have high-speed and power. However, they tend to be unorganized. The weaknesses of the African team consist mainly of permanent play," Partey said.

"They often go wrong with the corner kick and free kick. The Icelandic team is very strong in solid play and the team can use it in Russia this summer."

Nigeria

Nigeria, Ghana Top Abortion Pill Searches

While Nigeria's abortion laws are some of the most restrictive in the world, the country ranks top among countries its… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.