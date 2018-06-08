Africa: The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Joins Comic Con Africa Line-Up

Big Bang Theory fans get ready! The show's quirky comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (played by Kevin Sussman) is coming to the country.

The actor will be in South Africa as part of the first ever Comic Con Africa.

Best known for his role as Stuart in The Big Bang Theory, Kevin as also played the role of Walter in Ugly Betty, and has also had roles in movies like Sweet Home Alabama, Hitchand Made of Honor.

Kevin joins Aquaman's Jason Momoa and Star Trek's Rick Worthy who will also be part of the comic book festival.

Comic Con Africa takes place 14 to 16 September at the Kyalami Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

