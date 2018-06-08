7 June 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Dol - Great Olympics Sack Attram

Accra Great Olympics have terminated the contract of Coach Godwin Attram, the club has confirmed.

The Accra-based side decided to sack their former player for non performance in the ongoing Division One League.

A statement from the club read: "The Management Committee at a meeting yesterday resolved to relieve Godwin Attram off his role as the club as Head Coach.

Pursuant to the decision of the committee, Attram's appointment was terminated with effect from Tuesday June 5, 2018.

The termination is on grounds of poor performance and gross insubordination.

The management team thanked the coach for his sacrifices to the club and assured of settling him with any entitlements due him. -Starrfmonline.com

