Ghana: My Best Is Yet to Come - Yacouba

Red-hot Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker, Yacouba Songne has promised fans of the club more fireworks in the ongoing Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The Burkinabe forward is the name on Kotoko supporters' lips in Kumasi following his match winning performance against Aduana Stars on Sunday. Songne scored a brace against the Champions to help the Porcupine Warriors rise on the Premier League table.

Following his exploits on Sunday, the strong forward indicated there is more to come from him.

"Am doing my best for the team and I will continue to do my best," he said on Kumasi-based Metro FM.

"The fans are yet to see the best of me, I love the club and I love the passionate fans.

"I will do everything possible to make the club and fans happy."

The 26-year old joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko from Stade Malien and has been impressive with the club so far.

The Porcupine Warriors have had a good end to the first round after going through a run of four games without a defeat, leaving them up fifth on the table.

Several of the experienced players of Kotoko have been shown the exit doors including last season's top scorer Saddick Adams.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has made some reinforcements to the squad as they continue to revive a season that started poorly.-Ghanasoccernet