Egypt's Shorbagy, Sherbini Win in Dubai Squash Tournament

Egypt's World No. 1 Mohamed el Shorbagy passed his fellow Tarek Mo'men in the group stage of the ATCO PSA Dubai World Series Finals.

Shorbagy scored 11/8, 2/11 and 11-9 in a 39-minute match.

In the women's competition, World No. 1 Nour el Sherbini also defeated her fellow Egyptian Nour Tayeb, scoring 11-7 and 11-5 in a 15-minute match.

The PSA World Series Finals sees the top eight players on the men's and women's World Series Standings battle it out for a share of the lucrative $160,000 prize purse.