7 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Reported 3-Year Deal for Colley At Sampdoria

By Sulayman Bah

A deal for Omar Colley has reportedly been agreed in principle between Belgian side Genk for the Gambian defender. Discussions over the left-sided centre-back's transfer began last week in Rome with speculation now rife that a deal has been brokered with only finer details of the contract left.

8m euros is the reported sum reached by the two parties as the 25-year-old edges even closer to completing his move to Sampdoria. A 3-year deal with an 800,000 pay per season is the offer on the table for the erstwhile Wallidan defender.

Colley has long yearned for a new environment after an unsuccessful attempt to leave last season amid advances from Monaco, Stoke City and Everton FC.

Genk are yet to dispatch a communiqué over the player's reported signing.

