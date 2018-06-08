8 June 2018

Liberia: LRA, Lonestar Cell MTN Set to Launch Mobile Tax Payment Service Friday

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) in collaboration with Lonestar Cell MTN, USAID Revenue Generation for Governance and Growth Project (RG3) and the United Bank for Africa (UBA), will officially launch the Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Tax Payment Service on Friday, June 8, 2018.

The Minister of Finance and Development Planning Hon. Samuel Tweah Jr. and taxpayers will participate in the demonstration of the official launch of the Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Tax Payment Service which will take place at the headquarters of the LRA in Paynesville City.

The platform is expected to facilitate easy payment of all taxes and fees by reducing the burden on taxpayers who cover long distances to pay taxes with an easily accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week service.

The Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Tax Payment Service will cover tax collections including Business Income Tax (2%, 4%), Corporate Income Tax, Personal Income Tax, Excise Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Withholding and Real Estate Tax.

The platform will also be used to pay non-tax fees for Birth, Marriage, Travel Clearance, Fire Safety and Business Registration Renewal Certificates.

LRA believes the service will significantly contribute to its modernization and transformation agenda.

