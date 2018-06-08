8 June 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia - King Philippe Assures Pres. Weah of Support in Health, Education, Agriculture

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Admin

Brussels, Belgium — The Belgium Regent, His Majesty King Philippe has assured President George Manneh Weah that his country will support Liberia's development agenda with emphasis on Health, Education and Agriculture. The King gave the assurance when he received President Weah in audience today, Thursday, June 7, 2018 at the Royal Palace in Brussels.

The King cited the historic ties subsisting between Belgium and Liberia as the foundation for strong partnership in the key pillars for growth and development. King Philippe said Belgium will do more in supporting the aspirations of the Liberian people. He said Belgium private sector will also be nudged into investing in several sectors of the Liberian economy.

He thanked President Weah for his strong stance on Gender and Women's rights and described the Liberian Leader as a shining example of determination, humility and steadfastness.

Responding, President Weah thanked King Philippe for the warm reception accorded the Liberian delegation throughout the visit to Brussels. He reiterated his government's focus on infrastructure development, education, health, agriculture and youth development. The President urged King Phillipe to lend his influence in promoting Liberia's Pro-poor Development agenda.

President Weah and delegation has returned home after a successful visit to Belgium.

Liberia

Traditional Chiefs Back Weah's Private Jet Bid

At the just ended National Tradition Leaders Conference held in Ganta, Chief Zanzah Karwor, speaking for the chiefs,… Read more »

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.