8 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Expression Session for Blitzboks in Paris

Tagged:

Related Topics

Springbok Sevens captain Philip Snyman has only one wish for the Blitzboks at Paris Sevens at the Stade Jean Bouin on Saturday and Sunday - to enjoy the 10 th and final tournament of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

"The season flew by, and it feels like yesterday when we took the field in Dubai for the first tournament," Snyman said as the team fine-tuned their preparations for a final shot at the tournament and series title.

The Blitzboks are the defending series champions and won in Paris last year. This year, going into the final tournament of the season, they trail Fiji by seven points on the overall log.

"I just want the guys to go out and express themselves and play with a smile," said Snyman, who admitted the Blitzboks will not be looking at the final log position.

"I have seen in the past, when we do that, we are playing well. And when we play well, we are a difficult team to beat.

"How Fiji do in this tournament is out of our hands, but we can determine our own performances. We have played in a number of finals this season, but only won in Dubai, so we owe it to ourselves to finish strong here in Paris and try and win another tournament."

The Blitzboks finished in the top four of all nine tournaments played so far and will face Russia, Scotland and Canada in Pool B of the tournament.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Former President Back in Court Over Arms Deal

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Friday morning, after his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.