7 June 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Al Bashir 'Satisfied With Sudan-British Relations'

Khartoum — Sudan's President Omar Bashir on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the level of relations between Sudan and the United Kingdom saying that ties between the London and Khartoum "are witnessing serious developments at various levels."

President Al Bashir was speaking at the Republican Palace in Khartoum where he received the British Ambassador, Irfan Siddiq.

According to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Al Bashir said: "The appointment of the current ambassador to Sudan is an indication that the UK is intending to strengthen relations with Sudan and help the country overcome some of the challenges it faces."

Ambassador Siddiq referred to "the huge progress in the relations between the two countries," and expressed hope that more would be achieved.

Ambassador Irfan Siddiq OBE was appointed to the position effective April 2018 and previously presented his credentials to Al Bashir 14 May. He was previously the Deputy Head of Mission in Baku, Azerbaijan, and has fulfilled positions in Baghdad, Damascus, Cairo, Washington, and New Delhi.

