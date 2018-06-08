8 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Gen. Seare Replaces Gen.samora As Endf Chief of Staff

By Misael Lemma and Desta Gebrehiwot

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed who is also Commander In Chief of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces(ENDF) yesterday appointed General Seare Mekonnen as ENDF's Chief of Staff while honoring General Samora Yenus with the the highest military medal.

Gen.Seare was one of the appointed Deputy Chief of Staff by the then Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn last February.

On the ceremony held at national palace, handing over the medal, FDRE President Dr. Mulatu Teshome said the honor is dedicated to Samora's long term contribution at different military capacities in reforming, organizing and

leading the national defense. It is in recognition to his four decades of services in the military, Mulatu added.

"Samora displays strong leadership attributable to ethical and scientific ways of management of the military. The recognition is also dedicated to the whole military personnel who have scarified their lives to safeguard the national interest and sovereignty of the country," Dr. Mulatu added.

Gen. Samora on his part said that the honor he received belongs to all men and women in the military. " I am proud to lead an army whose affiliation is to the people and sovereignty of the nation" said Samora while insisting the need to maintain the strength and commitment to prevent any aggression and threats that may get the military into problems.

Former Generals Alemeshet Degefe and Asaminew Tsige have their striped rank retired and retried with all benefits.

