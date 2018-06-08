Ethiopia: Accessible Visa Facilitation!

The government of Ethiopia has recently launched online visa services to all tourists and visitors, a scheme that makes travel to the country so easy.

The service inevitably cuts time and cost previously spent to get visa, at times requiring eligible visitors to trek miles of distance to find pertinent office. The system is also part and parcel of the country's determination in clearing barriers to free movement of people.

Many countries have already installed cutting-age systems that have advanced consular services with the advent of information technology. Ours may appear to be a bit late. But for anyone that ponders the country's overall situation, past and present, putting it in a wider Horn context, he/she clearly sees the debilitating factors.

Without competent human capital and reliable IT infrastructure, to say the least, online services of such kind would bring more harm than good, particularly in a region dubbed as breeding ground of terrorists. But now, tribute to the huge investment in higher education which centers on technology and knowledge transfer, the country has built incredible capacity of understanding and managing technological sophistication, one indication being the launching of the e-visa.

Ethiopia has poised itself in Africa becoming one of the major FDI destinations in Africa, in addition to the rising leisure and conference tourists. And such strides are potent in necessitating the provision of accessible and efficient visa services, avoiding special constraints. Thus, the e-visa is the right response to stand up to visitors' expectations.

Further, among the peculiarities of Ethiopia's foreign affairs and national security policy is its color blindness. It treats all people, culture or economies as friends. Due to this, the country has worked hard in establishing its missions in many countries, with priority to those with strategic importance. It is clear as issues like budget limits the country from ensuring its presence in all countries.

Therefore, the e-visa system allows any interested visitor who fulfills the requirement to facilitate his/her travel to Ethiopia online.

To cut long story short, the scheme increases both the touristic and investment inflow which in turn is tantamount to more foreign earning and more jobs to the youth.

Yet, e-visa users are required to enter the country through one of the countries international airports--Bole International Airport. Still, the entry through Addis blesses visitors with owe-inspiring experience as the capital is reach with tourist's spots of various kinds. Its statues and monuments that freezes various events, not few of them with international significance; the largest open-air market in Africa, Merkato, which one literally finds any tradable good and the amazing nightlife in the capital, just to mention few.

Without a shadow of doubt, the government will continue setting the way straight to foster the service provision through giving visitors alternative entries.

This being the case, the sustainability of the service itself should be guaranteed. The cyber-world, despite its indisputable advantages, is also liable to fraudsters. And the government has to ardently work to protect visitors from ill-famed individuals or groups that intend to pose harm on visa applicants. It has to use all available means to make public its official site, and should remain vigil to abort any potential attempt of scammers.