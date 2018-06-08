8 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Domestic Testing Services Save Foreign Currency - Enterprise

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Misganaw Asnake

ADDIS ABABA - Product testing services, including radiation, was carried out on 1,943 export products over the last nine months, said Conformity Assessment Enterprise.

The testing services being offered at local capacity promote export performance while saving hard currency previously spent to get the services in foreign countries, Enterprise's Marketing and Corporate Comm unication Director Tekiae Berhane told The Ethiopian Herald

The Enterprise have built capacity to offer wide-array of services that assist in ensuring the import-export of standard products, he added

"The expansion and reliability of the Enterprises product inspection are ascribable to the competent human capital and modern testing equipment."

In the meantime, testing services were conducted on 607 food product, 2,219 agricultural input, 4,754 construction input, 1,141 electric product and 499 textile, leather and paper product, he said.

Also, the director said the Enterprise undertook other lab testing services on 10,507 products, 62 of which new products, while it did quality inspection services on 1,943 export products services among others.

Ethiopia

E-Visa Services to All - How About Risks?

Ethiopia has put in place online visa services effective as of this June making travel to the country easy and… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.