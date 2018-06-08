Ethiopia: Domestic Testing Services Save Foreign Currency - Enterprise

ADDIS ABABA - Product testing services, including radiation, was carried out on 1,943 export products over the last nine months, said Conformity Assessment Enterprise.

The testing services being offered at local capacity promote export performance while saving hard currency previously spent to get the services in foreign countries, Enterprise's Marketing and Corporate Comm unication Director Tekiae Berhane told The Ethiopian Herald

The Enterprise have built capacity to offer wide-array of services that assist in ensuring the import-export of standard products, he added

"The expansion and reliability of the Enterprises product inspection are ascribable to the competent human capital and modern testing equipment."

In the meantime, testing services were conducted on 607 food product, 2,219 agricultural input, 4,754 construction input, 1,141 electric product and 499 textile, leather and paper product, he said.

Also, the director said the Enterprise undertook other lab testing services on 10,507 products, 62 of which new products, while it did quality inspection services on 1,943 export products services among others.