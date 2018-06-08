8 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Patriots Museum to Rise in Addis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Seid Mehammed

A museum building to be constructed by Association of Ethiopian Patriots.

ADDIS ABABA- A Museum envisaged to pass Ethiopian patriots history to posterity would rise in Addis Ababa adjacent to the current site of Association of Ethiopian Patriots, The Ethiopian Herald learnt.

Association's Head of Historical Archives Department, Lidj Jermias Tesema Ergetee, indicated that the edifice would lie on a 754- sq.m tract of land and is estimated to cost 60-70 million Birr.

The design of the museum, prepared by a voluntary firm, also integrates other facilities like theatre, cinema, photo gallery and planetarium.

War artifacts which are now on personal holdings will be collected and kept in the museum, he added.

"We will convince patriots and their descendents to offer any war tools and similar artifacts to the museum."

As to him, keeping artifacts at home would slowly but surely reduce the artifacts' quality and leads to an inevitable loss; thus the museum is "the right solution to protect the invaluable asset while ensuring their dignity due to the fact that the artifacts' source and allied records shall be taken."

Adding, he said the Association has planned to restore looted war tools and other relating artifacts so as to help the new generation figure out the sacrifices forefathers made. "Resident embassies are expected to cooperate in the effort of realizing the plan."

The Museum's cornerstone would be laid this month.

Various war tools used at the battle of Adwa, Maychew, as well as during the five years Italian occupation, among many others, are still in the hands of patriots and their descendents.

Ethiopia

E-Visa Services to All - How About Risks?

Ethiopia has put in place online visa services effective as of this June making travel to the country easy and… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.