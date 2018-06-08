Mauritius: Deputy Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone of Henrietta Solar PV Farm

Photo: Republic of Mauritius

The laying of foundation stone of the Henrietta Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Farm.

press release

The laying of foundation stone of the Henrietta Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Farm, a 2 MWp Solar PV farm project to the tune of some Rs 75 million, was performed yesterday by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, at Henrietta. The Solar PV farm is a project of the Central Electricity Board (Green Energy) Co. Ltd.

The Acting General Manager of the Central Electricity Board (CEB), Mr Shamshir Mukoon, the General Manager of CEB (Green Energy) Co. Ltd, Mr Maheswur Dayal, and other personalities were also present at the event. The Solar PV Farm is located close to the Tamarind Falls Dam. After receiving all necessary permits and clearances from the local authorities, the construction of the Solar PV Farm started in April 2018 and the farm is expected to be operational by the end of November 2018.

Henrietta Solar PV Farm will accelerate the integration of renewable energy into the generation mix and consequently help Government to achieve the target of 35% renewable energy in the energy mix by 2025, said the Deputy Prime Minister in his address on this occasion.

He underscored that Government's aim is also to reduce the country's dependence on the use of fossil fuel for energy production. It is within this context, that multiple projects are underway to ensure that Mauritius's energy sector becomes modern, sustainable and dynamic, he indicated, adding that the total number of Solar PV Farms in Mauritius will reach 11 by 2019.

Speaking on measures taken by Government to alleviate families registered on the Social Register of Mauritius, he mentioned that a 35% reduction has been granted on their electricity bills.

Moreover, the Deputy Prime Minister underlined that, in the context of the International Solar Alliance, Mauritius is working in collaboration with countries such as France and India to develop and expand the production of solar energy.

Solar PV farm project

The project comprises the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 2 MWp grid-tie ground-mounted solar photovoltaic farm with all necessary accessories supporting the structures and interconnection facilities over a surface area of 20,000 square metres. The equipment to be installed consists of 5,900 solar photovoltaic panels, inverters, ground-mounting structures, switchgears and transformers, amongst others.

Upon its completion, the generated power from the 2 MWp Henrietta Solar PV farm will eventually be injected to the nearest 22 kV network. The Farm will generate approximately 3 GWh of renewable energy annually, thus avoiding the equivalent emission of 3,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.