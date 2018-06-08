Gambia: Don't Publish Pictures of Ex-Soldiers Putting On Uniform - GAF

The Gambia Armed Forces has urged the media not to ensure that future publications particularly those on partisan politics and involving former members of the Gambia Armed Forces do not bear any regalia of this institution. This call was made in a press release it issued yesterday.

GAF is concerned that the use of these pictures, which often appears as part of the main or front page headline and or story gives a misleading and confusing interpretation of the position of GAF to the general public. "The high command of GAF wishes to state unequivocally that the Gambia Armed Forces is an apolitical institution and is not involved in any partisan politics neither is it affiliated with any political party in this country," the release emphasised.

The release states that Gambia Armed Forces has observed the practice of some media outlets publishing pictures of retired or ex-members of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) wearing military regalia in a manner that misrepresents this noble institution.